Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HP is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for HP is 95.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.84% of that float. On October 02, 2025, HP’s average trading volume was 2.05M shares.

HP stock’s latest price update

Helmerich & Payne, Inc (NYSE: HP)’s stock price has soared by 4.62% in relation to previous closing price of $22.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced an enhanced leadership structure with three important promotions. Effective Oct. 1, 2025, Raymond John (“Trey”) Adams III has been promoted to President, leading all the company’s revenue-generating business units. Senior executives reporting to Adams will be: Mike Lennox, who has been promoted to Executive Vice President (EVP) of Western Hemisphere Land operations John Bell, who has been promoted to EVP of Ea.

HP’s Market Performance

HP’s stock has risen by 4.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.86% and a quarterly rise of 39.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.21% for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.37% for HP’s stock, with a 2.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HP by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for HP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $25 based on the research report published on September 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HP reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for HP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 19th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to HP, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on May 19th of the current year.

HP Trading at 20.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +15.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HP rose by +4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.33. In addition, Helmerich & Payne, Inc saw -22.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HP starting from Momper Sara Marie, who sold 6,700 shares at the price of $17.83 back on Aug 18 ’25. After this action, Momper Sara Marie now owns 21,908 shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc, valued at $119,461 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for Helmerich & Payne, Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value -1.19%, with -0.59% for asset returns.

Based on Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 73.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $907.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.