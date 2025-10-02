Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW) has increased by 0.79% when compared to last closing price of $15.12.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that Investors interested in Electronics – Miscellaneous Products stocks are likely familiar with Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) and Garmin (GRMN). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Is It Worth Investing in Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW) is above average at 25.93x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HAYW is 206.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HAYW on October 02, 2025 was 2.50M shares.

HAYW’s Market Performance

The stock of Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) has seen a 3.67% increase in the past week, with a -3.36% drop in the past month, and a 6.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for HAYW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.72% for HAYW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAYW reach a price target of $16.50. The rating they have provided for HAYW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 05th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to HAYW, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

HAYW Trading at -2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.35. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc saw -0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

HOLLERAN KEVIN, the President and CEO of Hayward Holdings Inc, sold 60,571 shares at $15.72 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03 ’25, which means that HOLLERAN KEVIN is holding 623,540 shares at $952,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 9.13%, with 4.42% for asset returns.

Based on Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $208.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.38for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.