Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) has seen a 0.60% increase in the past week, with a -27.44% drop in the past month, and a -16.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for HRMY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.69% for HRMY’s stock, with a -21.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRMY) Right Now?

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRMY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68x compared to its average ratio. HRMY has 36-month beta value of 0.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HRMY is 49.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HRMY on October 02, 2025 was 720.09K shares.

HRMY stock’s latest price update

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRMY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.32% in relation to its previous close of $27.56. However, the company has experienced a 0.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that Harmony Biosciences’ shares plunge after ZYN002 failed in Fragile X, but Wakix sales and new epilepsy assets keep its pipeline moving forward.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRMY stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for HRMY by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for HRMY in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $48 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRMY reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for HRMY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 10th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to HRMY, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

HRMY Trading at -21.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -28.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRMY rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.55. In addition, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc saw -31.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRMY starting from Kapadia Sandip, who sold 21,573 shares at the price of $36.50 back on Aug 15 ’25. After this action, Kapadia Sandip now owns 0 shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc, valued at $787,378 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc stands at 0.23%. The total capital return value is set at 0.24%. Equity return is now at value 27.58%, with 18.40% for asset returns.

Based on Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.51. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $233.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.