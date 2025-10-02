Harmonic, Inc’s (HLIT) Stock: A 5.19% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Harmonic, Inc (HLIT) has gone up by 7.18% for the week, with a 10.42% rise in the past month and a 8.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.69% for HLIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.19% for HLIT’s stock, with a 5.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmonic, Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) Right Now?

Harmonic, Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HLIT is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HLIT is 112.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLIT on October 02, 2025 was 1.12M shares.

HLIT stock’s latest price update

Harmonic, Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT)’s stock price has plunge by 4.13%relation to previous closing price of $10.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.18% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that Harmonic’s Converged Broadband Solution Supports Internet Provider’sExpansion Efforts SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) and Comcast are joining forces to expand fiber broadband access as the Internet provider continues to expand its network into new markets.

HLIT Trading at 12.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +8.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIT rose by +7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.08. In addition, Harmonic, Inc saw -26.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLIT starting from Whalen Daniel T, who purchased 2,000 shares at the price of $8.25 back on Aug 01 ’25. After this action, Whalen Daniel T now owns 13,840 shares of Harmonic, Inc, valued at $16,500 using the latest closing price.

Whalen Daniel T, the Director of Harmonic, Inc, purchased 2,000 shares at $8.99 during a trade that took place back on May 30 ’25, which means that Whalen Daniel T is holding 11,840 shares at $17,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmonic, Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 16.36%, with 9.17% for asset returns.

Based on Harmonic, Inc (HLIT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.97. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $77.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harmonic, Inc (HLIT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.