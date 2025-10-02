Harley-Davidson, Inc (HOG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Harley-Davidson, Inc (NYSE: HOG) is 14.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HOG is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HOG is 120.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.81% of that float. On October 02, 2025, HOG’s average trading volume was 1.96M shares.

HOG stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Harley-Davidson, Inc (NYSE: HOG) has surged by 1.11% when compared to previous closing price of $27.9, but the company has seen a -2.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-15 that MILWAUKEE, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Harley-Davidson, Inc. (“Harley-Davidson”) (NYSE: HOG) today announced that its Board of Directors (“Board”) has appointed two new independent directors, Daniel Nova and Matt Reintjes, effective September 15, 2025.

HOG’s Market Performance

Harley-Davidson, Inc (HOG) has seen a -2.32% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.69% decline in the past month and a 10.93% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for HOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.21% for HOG stock, with a simple moving average of 7.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOG stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HOG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for HOG in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $34 based on the research report published on August 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOG reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for HOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to HOG, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on December 31st of the previous year.

HOG Trading at 2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOG fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.45. In addition, Harley-Davidson, Inc saw -28.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOG starting from Masood Rafeh, who purchased 2,068 shares at the price of $24.06 back on Aug 05 ’25. After this action, Masood Rafeh now owns 4,705 shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc, valued at $49,756 using the latest closing price.

Mansfield Luke Christopher, the Chief Commercial Officer of Harley-Davidson, Inc, sold 3,400 shares at $25.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13 ’25, which means that Mansfield Luke Christopher is holding 23,555 shares at $88,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for Harley-Davidson, Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 7.19%, with 1.96% for asset returns.

Based on Harley-Davidson, Inc (HOG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $708.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Harley-Davidson, Inc (HOG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.