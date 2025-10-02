Haoxi Health Technology Ltd (HAO) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Haoxi Health Technology Ltd (HAO) has gone up by 4.80% for the week, with a 11.02% rise in the past month and a 4.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.24% for HAO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.01% for HAO’s stock, with a -23.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Haoxi Health Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: HAO) Right Now?

Haoxi Health Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: HAO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for HAO is at -0.24.

The public float for HAO is 1.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.87% of that float. The average trading volume for HAO on October 02, 2025 was 460.63K shares.

HAO stock’s latest price update

Haoxi Health Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: HAO)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.17% in comparison to its previous close of $1.2, however, the company has experienced a 4.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-04-21 that BEIJING, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Haoxi Health Technology Limited (the “Company” or “HAO”), an online marketing solution provider headquartered in Beijing, China, announced that Beijing Haoxi Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (“Haoxi Beijing”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has launched its customized livestreaming agency strategy and is progressing partnership discussions on personalized livestreaming agency services with several long-term clients of medical aesthetics, marking a new strategic step in the Company’s business development roadmap.

HAO Trading at 5.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.17%, as shares surge +11.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAO rose by +4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2595. In addition, Haoxi Health Technology Ltd saw -87.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HAO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.04% for the gross margin

The net margin for Haoxi Health Technology Ltd stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 2.92%, with 2.12% for asset returns.

Based on Haoxi Health Technology Ltd (HAO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.69. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 58.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at -8.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 51.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Haoxi Health Technology Ltd (HAO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.