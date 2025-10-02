Hafnia Ltd (HAFN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Hafnia Ltd (NYSE: HAFN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.38% compared to its previous closing price of $6.22. However, the company has seen a 0.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-16 that Hafnia Limited is reasonably valued with some upside, as shown by its P/B and EV Multiple. Risk factors are there, but its strategic fleet management, prudent spot rate exposure, and enhanced efficiency ensure positive profits and cash inflows. Its robust liquidity assures us of its capacity to sustain its operating capacity and dividends.

Is It Worth Investing in Hafnia Ltd (NYSE: HAFN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hafnia Ltd (NYSE: HAFN) is 7.31x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HAFN is 240.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. On October 02, 2025, HAFN’s average trading volume was 1.23M shares.

HAFN’s Market Performance

HAFN’s stock has seen a 0.10% increase for the week, with a -1.80% drop in the past month and a 19.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for Hafnia Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.40% for HAFN’s stock, with a 19.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAFN stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for HAFN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for HAFN in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on April 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

HAFN Trading at 5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAFN rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.17. In addition, Hafnia Ltd saw -13.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HAFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hafnia Ltd stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 18.32%, with 11.43% for asset returns.

Based on Hafnia Ltd (HAFN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.79. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $992.32 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hafnia Ltd (HAFN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.