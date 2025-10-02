Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc (GRDN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GRDN is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GRDN is 19.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRDN on October 02, 2025 was 279.37K shares.

GRDN stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc (NYSE: GRDN) has dropped by -7.17% compared to previous close of $26.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-11 that ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE: GRDN) today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Services Conference in Nashville, TN, on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The company will host investor meetings, and Fred Burke, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will take part in a fireside chat with Jefferies analyst, Brian Tanquilut, at 3:35 p.m. CT (4:35 p.m. ET) the same day. A live audio webcast of the session will be available at https://invest.

GRDN’s Market Performance

GRDN’s stock has fallen by -7.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.46% and a quarterly rise of 18.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.75% for Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.57% for GRDN’s stock, with a 8.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRDN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for GRDN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GRDN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $22 based on the research report published on October 21, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRDN reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for GRDN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 21st, 2024.

GRDN Trading at -1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRDN fell by -7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.23. In addition, Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc saw 37.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRDN starting from Cardinal Equity Fund, L.P., who sold 270,958 shares at the price of $20.16 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Cardinal Equity Fund, L.P. now owns 200,099 shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc, valued at $5,462,513 using the latest closing price.

Cardinal Equity Fund, L.P., the Member of 10% owner group of Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc, sold 50,305 shares at $20.16 during a trade that took place back on May 28 ’25, which means that Cardinal Equity Fund, L.P. is holding 149,794 shares at $1,014,149 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.29%. Equity return is now at value -97.70%, with -27.69% for asset returns.

Based on Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc (GRDN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.71. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -34.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$43.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc (GRDN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.