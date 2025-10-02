Guardant Health Inc (GH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GH is 119.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.34% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of GH was 2.57M shares.

GH stock’s latest price update

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.27% in comparison to its previous close of $62.48, however, the company has experienced a 8.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $GH–Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Guardant360® CDx as a companion diagnostic to identify advanced breast cancer patients with ESR1 mutations who may benefit from Eli Lilly and Company’s Inluriyo (imlunestrant). Guardant360 CDx was approved in conjunction with Inluriyo for the treatment of adults with estrogen receptor-positive (ER+), human.

GH’s Market Performance

GH’s stock has risen by 8.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.80% and a quarterly rise of 24.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.38% for Guardant Health Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.26% for GH’s stock, with a 34.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GH stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for GH by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for GH in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $75 based on the research report published on September 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GH reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for GH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to GH, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 23rd of the current year.

GH Trading at 11.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH rose by +8.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.96. In addition, Guardant Health Inc saw 173.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from Tariq Musa, who sold 116 shares at the price of $55.63 back on Sep 17 ’25. After this action, Tariq Musa now owns 7,591 shares of Guardant Health Inc, valued at $6,453 using the latest closing price.

POTTER MYRTLE S, the Director of Guardant Health Inc, sold 26 shares at $55.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17 ’25, which means that POTTER MYRTLE S is holding 18,281 shares at $1,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.56% for the present operating margin

0.63% for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc stands at -0.5%. The total capital return value is set at -0.42%. Equity return is now at value -4584.47%, with -28.14% for asset returns.

Based on Guardant Health Inc (GH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at -4.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -150.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$390.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Guardant Health Inc (GH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.