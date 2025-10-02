GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GSIT) has jumped by 9.51% compared to previous close of $3.68. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-08-06 that GSIT incurs a net loss per share in fiscal Q1 despite strong revenue and margin growth, as supply chain disruptions and shifting customer dynamics weighed on investor sentiment.

Is It Worth Investing in GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GSIT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GSIT is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GSIT is 21.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. On October 02, 2025, GSIT’s average trading volume was 276.38K shares.

GSIT’s Market Performance

The stock of GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) has seen a 0.50% increase in the past week, with a 37.54% rise in the past month, and a 17.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.63% for GSIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.18% for GSIT’s stock, with a 24.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSIT

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GSIT reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for GSIT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 12th, 2010.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to GSIT, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

GSIT Trading at 14.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares surge +38.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSIT rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, GSI Technology Inc saw 26.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSIT starting from Bradley Jack A., who sold 6,900 shares at the price of $3.30 back on Aug 07 ’25. After this action, Bradley Jack A. now owns 0 shares of GSI Technology Inc, valued at $22,770 using the latest closing price.

Bradley Jack A., the Director of GSI Technology Inc, sold 1,100 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 06 ’25, which means that Bradley Jack A. is holding 6,900 shares at $3,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.64% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for GSI Technology Inc stands at -0.63%. The total capital return value is set at -0.31%. Equity return is now at value -36.97%, with -27.10% for asset returns.

Based on GSI Technology Inc (GSIT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$15.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.