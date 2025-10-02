Grindr Inc’s (GRND) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, GRND stock has gone down by -6.71%, with a monthly decline of -2.68% and a quarterly plunge of -32.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.35% for Grindr Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.93% for GRND’s stock, with a -21.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grindr Inc (NYSE: GRND) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GRND is at 0.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GRND is 38.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 25.00% of that float. The average trading volume for GRND on October 02, 2025 was 1.98M shares.

GRND stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Grindr Inc (NYSE: GRND) has plunged by -0.93% when compared to previous closing price of $15.02, but the company has seen a -6.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. reuters.com reported 2025-10-01 that Dating app Grindr on Wednesday named John North as its finance chief, replacing Vanna Krantz.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRND stocks, with Citizens JMP repeating the rating for GRND by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform”. The predicted price for GRND in the upcoming period, according to Citizens JMP is $27 based on the research report published on June 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRND reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for GRND stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2024.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to GRND, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

GRND Trading at -8.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRND fell by -6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.65. In addition, Grindr Inc saw 23.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRND starting from Richardson Nathan, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $16.19 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Richardson Nathan now owns 20,318 shares of Grindr Inc, valued at $16,190 using the latest closing price.

Katz Zachary, the GC and Head of Global Affairs of Grindr Inc, sold 7,644 shares at $15.64 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15 ’25, which means that Katz Zachary is holding 555,984 shares at $119,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.74% for the gross margin

The net margin for Grindr Inc stands at -0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.21%. Equity return is now at value -76.08%, with -11.30% for asset returns.

Based on Grindr Inc (GRND), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 8.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$75.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at 15.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grindr Inc (GRND) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.