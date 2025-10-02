Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ: GECC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.88% compared to its previous closing price of $10.02. However, the company has seen a fall of -21.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-21 that We take a look at the action in preferreds and baby bonds through the second week of September and highlight some of the key themes we are watching. Preferreds outperformed other fixed-income sectors this week, with credit spreads at their tightest since February and yields moving lower. Chimera (CIM) issued an 8.875% 2030 baby bond and is increasing its Agency portfolio and MSR allocation after acquiring HomeXpress.

Is It Worth Investing in Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ: GECC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ: GECC) is above average at 5.51x. The 36-month beta value for GECC is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GECC is 6.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. The average trading volume of GECC on October 02, 2025 was 87.16K shares.

GECC’s Market Performance

The stock of Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) has seen a -21.39% decrease in the past week, with a -20.62% drop in the past month, and a -18.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for GECC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.32% for GECC’s stock, with a -16.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GECC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GECC stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for GECC by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for GECC in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $12 based on the research report published on July 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GECC Trading at -19.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GECC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares sank -20.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GECC fell by -21.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.07. In addition, Great Elm Capital Corp saw -11.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GECC starting from Great Elm Strategic Partnershi, who sold 2,313 shares at the price of $11.45 back on Sep 26 ’25. After this action, Great Elm Strategic Partnershi now owns 1,558,260 shares of Great Elm Capital Corp, valued at $26,484 using the latest closing price.

Great Elm Strategic Partnershi, the 10% Owner of Great Elm Capital Corp, sold 1,696 shares at $11.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25 ’25, which means that Great Elm Strategic Partnershi is holding 1,560,573 shares at $19,419 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GECC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.7% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for Great Elm Capital Corp stands at 0.41%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%.

Based on Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.