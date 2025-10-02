Globant S.A (GLOB) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Globant S.A (GLOB) has gone up by 8.33% for the week, with a -5.29% drop in the past month and a -33.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.29% for GLOB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.52% for GLOB’s stock, with a -51.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Globant S.A (NYSE: GLOB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Globant S.A (NYSE: GLOB) is 24.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GLOB is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GLOB is 42.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.65% of that float. On October 02, 2025, GLOB’s average trading volume was 1.58M shares.

GLOB stock’s latest price update

The stock of Globant S.A (NYSE: GLOB) has increased by 6.63% when compared to last closing price of $56.88.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yesterday, the board of directors of Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) approved a new share repurchase program, authorizing the allocation of up to $50 million per quarter, subject to a maximum aggregate of $125 million, for the repurchase of its common shares beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025 through the fourth quarter of 2026.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLOB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLOB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GLOB by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for GLOB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $78 based on the research report published on August 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLOB reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for GLOB stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on July 21st, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to GLOB, setting the target price at $116 in the report published on May 16th of the current year.

GLOB Trading at -11.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLOB rose by +9.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.06. In addition, Globant S.A saw -69.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLOB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Globant S.A stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 5.66%, with 3.67% for asset returns.

Based on Globant S.A (GLOB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $405.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Globant S.A (GLOB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.