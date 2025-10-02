Globalstar Inc’s (GSAT) Stock: A 14.59% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Globalstar Inc (GSAT) has gone up by 9.63% for the week, with a 29.03% rise in the past month and a 64.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.67% for GSAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.59% for GSAT’s stock, with a 57.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Globalstar Inc (NASDAQ: GSAT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GSAT is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GSAT is 49.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GSAT on October 02, 2025 was 930.38K shares.

GSAT stock’s latest price update

Globalstar Inc (NASDAQ: GSAT)’s stock price has plunge by 7.61%relation to previous closing price of $36.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.63% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that Globalstar (GSAT) made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen and could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from stocks that are currently on the move.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSAT stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for GSAT by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for GSAT in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $7.79 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GSAT reach a price target of $0.97, previously predicting the price at $1.75. The rating they have provided for GSAT stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on May 03rd, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GSAT, setting the target price at $3.25 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

GSAT Trading at 32.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +29.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSAT rose by +9.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.17. In addition, Globalstar Inc saw 112.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSAT starting from Clary Rebecca, who sold 2,100 shares at the price of $35.01 back on Sep 25 ’25. After this action, Clary Rebecca now owns 105,661 shares of Globalstar Inc, valued at $73,521 using the latest closing price.

JACOBS PAUL E, the Chief Executive Officer of Globalstar Inc, sold 53,479 shares at $34.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25 ’25, which means that JACOBS PAUL E is holding 58,895 shares at $1,869,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for Globalstar Inc stands at -0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value -10.33%, with -2.71% for asset returns.

Based on Globalstar Inc (GSAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $88.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Globalstar Inc (GSAT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.