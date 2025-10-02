GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.36% in relation to its previous close of $27.12. However, the company has experienced a -8.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-02 that Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock’s price, do they really matter?

Is It Worth Investing in GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) is above average at 7.97x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GCT is 25.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GCT on October 02, 2025 was 992.34K shares.

GCT’s Market Performance

GCT’s stock has seen a -8.25% decrease for the week, with a 3.60% rise in the past month and a 28.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.13% for GigaCloud Technology Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.02% for GCT’s stock, with a 31.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCT stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GCT by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for GCT in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $15 based on the research report published on March 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GCT reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for GCT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2024.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Buy” to GCT, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 16th of the previous year.

GCT Trading at -4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCT fell by -8.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.10. In addition, GigaCloud Technology Inc saw 15.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GCT starting from Hao Xinyan, who sold 13,742 shares at the price of $30.02 back on Sep 29 ’25. After this action, Hao Xinyan now owns 793,744 shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc, valued at $412,540 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for GigaCloud Technology Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 33.76%, with 12.47% for asset returns.

Based on GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 774.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $149.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.