Gentex Corp (GNTX) Stock Records 20.35% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Gentex Corp (GNTX) has gone down by -1.24% for the week, with a 0.61% rise in the past month and a 20.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.83% for GNTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.77% for GNTX stock, with a simple moving average of 11.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ: GNTX) Right Now?

Gentex Corp (NASDAQ: GNTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84x compared to its average ratio. GNTX has 36-month beta value of 0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GNTX is 218.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNTX on October 02, 2025 was 2.24M shares.

GNTX stock’s latest price update

Gentex Corp (NASDAQ: GNTX)’s stock price has plunge by -1.27%relation to previous closing price of $28.3. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.24% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that ZEELAND, Mich., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, fire protection technologies and consumer electronics, is pleased to announce that it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Friday, October 24, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9:30am ET to discuss the results.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNTX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GNTX by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for GNTX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $34 based on the research report published on September 04, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNTX reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for GNTX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 30th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to GNTX, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

GNTX Trading at 1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNTX fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.44. In addition, Gentex Corp saw -9.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNTX starting from ANDERSON JOSEPH B JR, who sold 3,764 shares at the price of $22.87 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, ANDERSON JOSEPH B JR now owns 5,939 shares of Gentex Corp, valued at $86,076 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gentex Corp stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.18%. Equity return is now at value 16.38%, with 14.25% for asset returns.

Based on Gentex Corp (GNTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 140.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $563.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gentex Corp (GNTX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.