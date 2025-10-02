Gelteq Ltd (GELS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for GELS is 3.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GELS on October 02, 2025 was 1.30M shares.

GELS stock’s latest price update

Gelteq Ltd (NASDAQ: GELS)’s stock price has dropped by -6.52% in relation to previous closing price of $1.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-05 that MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gelteq Limited (“Gelteq” or the “Company”), a clinical and science-based company specialising in gel-based oral delivery solutions, today announced plans to commence a preclinical bioequivalence study in September 2025 to evaluate its novel gel-based formulation of a widely used antihistamine for allergy treatment.

GELS’s Market Performance

Gelteq Ltd (GELS) has experienced a -11.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.50% rise in the past month, and a -26.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.90% for GELS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.54% for GELS’s stock, with a -25.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GELS Trading at -12.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GELS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares surge +15.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.85% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for GELS

The total capital return value is set at -0.05%.

Based on Gelteq Ltd (GELS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$1.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gelteq Ltd (GELS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.