Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) has increased by 12.32% when compared to last closing price of $1.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-28 that TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) (“Galmed” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company for cardiometabolic diseases and GI oncological indications, reports financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and recent developments.

Is It Worth Investing in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GLMD is at 0.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GLMD is 5.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.82% of that float. The average trading volume for GLMD on October 02, 2025 was 231.26K shares.

GLMD’s Market Performance

GLMD’s stock has seen a 7.64% increase for the week, with a 22.05% rise in the past month and a -14.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.42% for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.60% for GLMD stock, with a simple moving average of -19.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLMD stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for GLMD by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for GLMD in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $8 based on the research report published on May 22, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLMD reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for GLMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 04th, 2020.

GLMD Trading at 3.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares surge +20.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLMD rose by +7.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4405. In addition, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw -78.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLMD

The total capital return value is set at -0.34%. Equity return is now at value -53.99%, with -48.07% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$7.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.