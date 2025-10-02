Forrester Research Inc (FORR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Forrester Research Inc (NASDAQ: FORR)’s stock price has dropped by -6.23% in relation to previous closing price of $10.6. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced that mBank and Philip Morris International (PMI) are the 2025 winners of its Technology Strategy Impact and Enterprise Architecture Awards, respectively, for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The awards, which will be presented at Forrester’s Technology & Innovation Summit EMEA, recognise these organisations for maximising the value of their technology investments to drive tangible business results. mBank, Poland’s firs.

Is It Worth Investing in Forrester Research Inc (NASDAQ: FORR) Right Now?

FORR has 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FORR is 11.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FORR on October 02, 2025 was 85.35K shares.

FORR’s Market Performance

FORR stock saw an increase of -4.70% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.65% and a quarterly increase of -2.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.40% for Forrester Research Inc (FORR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.65% for FORR’s stock, with a -11.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FORR

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FORR reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for FORR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2020.

FORR Trading at -1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FORR fell by -4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.32. In addition, Forrester Research Inc saw -42.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FORR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.19% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Forrester Research Inc stands at -0.22%. The total capital return value is set at -0.33%. Equity return is now at value -44.74%, with -18.48% for asset returns.

Based on Forrester Research Inc (FORR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -27.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $35.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Forrester Research Inc (FORR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.