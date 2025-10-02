Fonar Corp (FONR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Fonar Corp (FONR) has seen a 6.96% increase in the past week, with a 5.16% gain in the past month, and a 5.78% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for FONR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.34% for FONR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fonar Corp (NASDAQ: FONR) Right Now?

Fonar Corp (NASDAQ: FONR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for FONR is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FONR is 5.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume for FONR on October 02, 2025 was 18.53K shares.

FONR stock’s latest price update

Fonar Corp (NASDAQ: FONR)’s stock price has soared by 8.23% in relation to previous closing price of $15.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-17 that FONR reports higher costs and lower profits in fiscal 2025, despite increases in scan volumes and imaging service revenues.

FONR Trading at 5.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FONR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FONR rose by +6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.47. In addition, Fonar Corp saw -6.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FONR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fonar Corp stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 4.92%, with 3.87% for asset returns.

Based on Fonar Corp (FONR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -452.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $16.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fonar Corp (FONR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.