FMC Corp (FMC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.74% in comparison to its previous close of $33.63, however, the company has experienced a -7.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) announced today it will release its third quarter 2025 earnings on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, after the stock market close via PR Newswire and the company’s website https://investors.fmc.com.

Is It Worth Investing in FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) Right Now?

FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.24x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FMC is 123.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.68% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of FMC was 1.78M shares.

FMC’s Market Performance

FMC’s stock has seen a -7.42% decrease for the week, with a -17.60% drop in the past month and a -28.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for FMC Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.78% for FMC’s stock, with a -23.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FMC by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for FMC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $50 based on the research report published on June 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FMC reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for FMC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 25th, 2025.

Redburn Atlantic gave a rating of “Neutral” to FMC, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

FMC Trading at -15.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -14.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMC fell by -7.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.93. In addition, FMC Corp saw -52.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FMC starting from Scanlan Jacqueline, who sold 3,790 shares at the price of $34.00 back on Sep 29 ’25. After this action, Scanlan Jacqueline now owns 33,044 shares of FMC Corp, valued at $128,860 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for FMC Corp stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 2.88%, with 1.06% for asset returns.

Based on FMC Corp (FMC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $737.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, FMC Corp (FMC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.