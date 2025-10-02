Flowserve Corp (FLS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.75% compared to its previous closing price of $53.14. However, the company has seen a -4.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-26 that Investors interested in stocks from the Manufacturing – General Industrial sector have probably already heard of Flowserve (FLS) and Nordson (NDSN). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Is It Worth Investing in Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) is 23.91x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FLS is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FLS is 130.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.49% of that float. On October 02, 2025, FLS’s average trading volume was 2.33M shares.

FLS’s Market Performance

FLS’s stock has seen a -4.75% decrease for the week, with a -1.46% drop in the past month and a -2.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for Flowserve Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.86% for FLS’s stock, with a -0.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for FLS by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for FLS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $71 based on the research report published on March 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLS reach a price target of $69, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for FLS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to FLS, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

FLS Trading at -3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLS fell by -4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.44. In addition, Flowserve Corp saw 2.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLS starting from Wilson Kirk, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $53.22 back on Aug 12 ’25. After this action, Wilson Kirk now owns 37,196 shares of Flowserve Corp, valued at $532,200 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Kirk, the President, FCD of Flowserve Corp, sold 10,000 shares at $52.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08 ’25, which means that Wilson Kirk is holding 47,196 shares at $525,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowserve Corp stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 13.91%, with 5.38% for asset returns.

Based on Flowserve Corp (FLS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $541.05 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Flowserve Corp (FLS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.