FlexShopper Inc (FPAY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FPAY is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for FPAY is 8.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FPAY on October 02, 2025 was 168.41K shares.

FPAY stock’s latest price update

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ: FPAY)’s stock price has dropped by -12.06% in relation to previous closing price of $0.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-27 that BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPAY) today announced that it received a deficiency notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on August 21, 2025 (the “Notice”).

FPAY’s Market Performance

FlexShopper Inc (FPAY) has experienced a -20.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.44% drop in the past month, and a -49.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.74% for FPAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.66% for FPAY’s stock, with a -54.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FPAY stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for FPAY by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FPAY in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $3 based on the research report published on April 10, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

FPAY Trading at -27.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.14%, as shares sank -22.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPAY fell by -20.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7195. In addition, FlexShopper Inc saw -45.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPAY starting from Dvorkin Howard, who purchased 128,668 shares at the price of $1.31 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, Dvorkin Howard now owns 6,181,445 shares of FlexShopper Inc, valued at $168,555 using the latest closing price.

Dvorkin Howard, the Director of FlexShopper Inc, purchased 20,600 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24 ’25, which means that Dvorkin Howard is holding 6,042,558 shares at $26,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

1.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for FlexShopper Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value -4.33%, with -0.74% for asset returns.

Based on FlexShopper Inc (FPAY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $32.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FlexShopper Inc (FPAY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.