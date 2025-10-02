Five9 Inc (FIVN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FIVN is 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for FIVN is 75.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FIVN on October 02, 2025 was 2.00M shares.

FIVN stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) has plunged by -2.23% when compared to previous closing price of $24.2, but the company has seen a -8.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that Investors looking for stocks in the Internet – Software sector might want to consider either Five9 (FIVN) or Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (ADYEY).

FIVN’s Market Performance

FIVN’s stock has fallen by -8.37% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.17% and a quarterly drop of -11.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.89% for Five9 Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.34% for FIVN’s stock, with a -22.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIVN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FIVN by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for FIVN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $28 based on the research report published on October 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to FIVN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

FIVN Trading at -9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -10.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVN fell by -8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.81. In addition, Five9 Inc saw -17.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVN starting from Kozanian Panos, who sold 10,860 shares at the price of $25.87 back on Sep 04 ’25. After this action, Kozanian Panos now owns 105,315 shares of Five9 Inc, valued at $280,918 using the latest closing price.

Tuckness Matthew E., the Chief Revenue Officer of Five9 Inc, sold 2,020 shares at $25.72 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04 ’25, which means that Tuckness Matthew E. is holding 181,634 shares at $51,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Five9 Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value 1.42%, with 0.49% for asset returns.

Based on Five9 Inc (FIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $54.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Five9 Inc (FIVN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.