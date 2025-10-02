Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE: FICO)’s stock price has plunge by 23.26%relation to previous closing price of $1512.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.43% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. investors.com reported 2025-10-02 that Fair Isaac is letting the mortgage industry access FICO scores without the credit bureaus.

Is It Worth Investing in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE: FICO) Right Now?

Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE: FICO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for FICO is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for FICO is 23.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.64% of that float. The average trading volume for FICO on October 02, 2025 was 340.00K shares.

FICO’s Market Performance

The stock of Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) has seen a 20.43% increase in the past week, with a 22.61% rise in the past month, and a 0.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for FICO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.18% for FICO stock, with a simple moving average of 5.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FICO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FICO stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for FICO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FICO in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $1800 based on the research report published on October 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FICO reach a price target of $1600. The rating they have provided for FICO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 01st, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to FICO, setting the target price at $1900 in the report published on May 28th of the current year.

FICO Trading at 26.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FICO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +23.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FICO rose by +21.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,552.12. In addition, Fair Isaac Corp saw -4.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FICO starting from LANSING WILLIAM J, who sold 6,011 shares at the price of $1537.50 back on Sep 09 ’25. After this action, LANSING WILLIAM J now owns 42,138 shares of Fair Isaac Corp, valued at $9,241,910 using the latest closing price.

LANSING WILLIAM J, the President and CEO of Fair Isaac Corp, sold 6,010 shares at $1501.84 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28 ’25, which means that LANSING WILLIAM J is holding 42,138 shares at $9,026,047 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FICO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.46% for the present operating margin

0.82% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fair Isaac Corp stands at 0.33%. The total capital return value is set at 0.81%.

Based on Fair Isaac Corp (FICO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $761.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.