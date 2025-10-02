Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR)’s stock price has soared by 1.11% in relation to previous closing price of $20.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-18 that Does Extreme Networks (EXTR) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EXTR is also noteworthy at 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for EXTR is 129.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.99% of that float. The average trading volume of EXTR on October 02, 2025 was 1.45M shares.

EXTR’s Market Performance

EXTR’s stock has seen a -2.66% decrease for the week, with a -3.20% drop in the past month and a 13.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for Extreme Networks Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.27% for EXTR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTR stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for EXTR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for EXTR in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $24 based on the research report published on August 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXTR reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for EXTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 16th, 2024.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EXTR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

EXTR Trading at 1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.81. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc saw 38.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from RHODES KEVIN R, who sold 14,000 shares at the price of $21.52 back on Aug 28 ’25. After this action, RHODES KEVIN R now owns 126,202 shares of Extreme Networks Inc, valued at $301,280 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for Extreme Networks Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value -16.44%, with -0.68% for asset returns.

Based on Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $49.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.