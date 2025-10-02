eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI)’s stock price has dropped by -2.35% in relation to previous closing price of $10.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty®, the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world and a core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced its official entry into South Korea, its fifth international launch of 2025, and second in Asia this year after Japan.

Is It Worth Investing in eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EXPI is 88.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXPI on October 02, 2025 was 1.06M shares.

EXPI’s Market Performance

EXPI stock saw a decrease of -5.28% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.14% and a quarterly a decrease of 9.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.93% for EXPI’s stock, with a 2.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPI stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for EXPI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for EXPI in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $10.75 based on the research report published on May 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to EXPI, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

EXPI Trading at -3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPI fell by -5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.07. In addition, eXp World Holdings Inc saw -27.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPI starting from MILES RANDALL D, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $11.04 back on Sep 10 ’25. After this action, MILES RANDALL D now owns 517,190 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc, valued at $110,390 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.07% for the gross margin

The net margin for eXp World Holdings Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.15%. Equity return is now at value -12.78%, with -5.97% for asset returns.

Based on eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 9688.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $30.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at -163.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 9.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.