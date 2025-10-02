Examining the Volatility of Talos Energy Inc’s (TALO) Stock

The stock of Talos Energy Inc (TALO) has gone down by -2.80% for the week, with a -2.61% drop in the past month and a 10.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.63% for TALO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.82% for TALO’s stock, with a 9.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TALO is 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TALO is 128.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TALO on October 02, 2025 was 2.44M shares.

TALO stock’s latest price update

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO)’s stock price has soared by 1.36% in relation to previous closing price of $9.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-26 that HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Talos Energy Inc. (“Talos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TALO) today announced the publication of its sixth annual Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company’s 2024 performance and continued commitment to responsible offshore energy development. The report outlines Talos’s progress across our sustainability strategy founded on three core commitments: Reducing Environmental Impact, Strengthening Employees and Communities, and Governing with Integrity and Transparency.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALO stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for TALO by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for TALO in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $11 based on the research report published on September 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TALO reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for TALO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 16th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to TALO, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.

TALO Trading at 7.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALO fell by -2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.64. In addition, Talos Energy Inc saw -4.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALO starting from Glover Paula R, who sold 6,159 shares at the price of $9.69 back on Sep 03 ’25. After this action, Glover Paula R now owns 0 shares of Talos Energy Inc, valued at $59,681 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Talos Energy Inc stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -6.56%, with -2.80% for asset returns.

Based on Talos Energy Inc (TALO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.96. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.26 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 103.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Talos Energy Inc (TALO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.