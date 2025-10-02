Examining the Volatility of Matador Resources Co’s (MTDR) Stock

The stock of Matador Resources Co (MTDR) has gone down by -4.58% for the week, with a -11.81% drop in the past month and a -10.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.61% for MTDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.53% for MTDR’s stock, with a -9.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) Right Now?

Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTDR is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MTDR is 115.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTDR on October 02, 2025 was 1.67M shares.

MTDR stock’s latest price update

Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR)’s stock price has soared by 0.51% in relation to previous closing price of $44.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador”) today announced the promotion of Robert T. Macalik to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Macalik will continue to serve as the Chief Financial Officer of San Mateo Midstream, LLC (“San Mateo”), Matador’s midstream joint venture. Mr. Macalik joined Matador in July 2015 as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer and most recently served as the Company’s Executive Vice President – Administration.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTDR

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTDR reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for MTDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 19th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MTDR, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

MTDR Trading at -6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -7.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTDR fell by -4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.30. In addition, Matador Resources Co saw -8.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTDR starting from Stetson Glenn W, who purchased 500 shares at the price of $48.52 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, Stetson Glenn W now owns 93,952 shares of Matador Resources Co, valued at $24,260 using the latest closing price.

Erman Bryan A, the Co-President,CLO & Head of M&A of Matador Resources Co, purchased 500 shares at $47.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’25, which means that Erman Bryan A is holding 4,250 shares at $23,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.39% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Matador Resources Co stands at 0.23%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 17.07%, with 8.62% for asset returns.

Based on Matador Resources Co (MTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.42 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Matador Resources Co (MTDR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.