Examining the Volatility of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s (BTAI) Stock

The stock of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) has gone down by -9.57% for the week, with a -29.56% drop in the past month and a 32.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.56% for BTAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.46% for BTAI’s stock, with a -15.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BTAI is 0.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BTAI is 18.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTAI on October 02, 2025 was 9.64M shares.

BTAI stock’s latest price update

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI)’s stock price has dropped by -0.78% in relation to previous closing price of $2.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience, today announced that it has received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with the market value of listed securities (“MVLS”) requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2) (the “MVLS Rule”).

Analysts’ Opinion of BTAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTAI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BTAI by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for BTAI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $4 based on the research report published on February 21, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTAI reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for BTAI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 15th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to BTAI, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 10th of the previous year.

BTAI Trading at -27.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.51%, as shares sank -28.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTAI fell by -10.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc saw -73.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTAI starting from O’Neill Vincent, who sold 165 shares at the price of $0.35 back on Dec 16 ’24. After this action, O’Neill Vincent now owns 19,957 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, valued at $58 using the latest closing price.

Mehta Vimal, the CEO and President of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, sold 3,117 shares at $0.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16 ’24, which means that Mehta Vimal is holding 59,605 shares at $1,131 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63.14% for the present operating margin

-1.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc stands at -58.7%. The total capital return value is set at 7.22%.

Based on BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI), the company’s capital structure generated 106.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.51. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$44.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 162.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 51.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.