Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) has seen a 6.23% increase in the past week, with a 17.54% gain in the past month, and a 4.77% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for EXAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.91% for EXAS stock, with a simple moving average of 10.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: EXAS) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EXAS is 186.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXAS on October 02, 2025 was 2.97M shares.

EXAS stock’s latest price update

The stock of Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: EXAS) has increased by 3.14% when compared to last closing price of $54.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that Exact Sciences (EXAS) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, EXAS crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for EXAS by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for EXAS in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $60 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXAS reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for EXAS stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to EXAS, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

EXAS Trading at 14.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +14.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS rose by +6.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.79. In addition, Exact Sciences Corp saw -14.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Doyle James Edward, who sold 1,485 shares at the price of $42.02 back on Aug 13 ’25. After this action, Doyle James Edward now owns 59,962 shares of Exact Sciences Corp, valued at $62,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.34% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corp stands at -0.34%. The total capital return value is set at -0.19%. Equity return is now at value -35.51%, with -16.12% for asset returns.

Based on Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -26.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$788.73 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.