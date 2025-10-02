Evergy Inc (EVRG): A Technical Analysis

Evergy Inc (NASDAQ: EVRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98x compared to its average ratio. EVRG has 36-month beta value of 0.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EVRG is 226.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVRG on October 02, 2025 was 2.29M shares.

EVRG stock’s latest price update

Evergy Inc (NASDAQ: EVRG)’s stock price has soared by 0.28% in relation to previous closing price of $76.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that EVRG’s is ramping up transmission investments, renewable projects, and infrastructure upgrades to drive growth while targeting carbon neutrality by 2045.

EVRG’s Market Performance

Evergy Inc (EVRG) has experienced a 3.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.96% rise in the past month, and a 10.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for EVRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.82% for EVRG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for EVRG by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for EVRG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $75 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVRG reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for EVRG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2025.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to EVRG, setting the target price at $68.50 in the report published on January 02nd of the current year.

EVRG Trading at 5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.07% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRG rose by +3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.72. In addition, Evergy Inc saw 23.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRG starting from Elwell Lesley Lissette, who sold 8,000 shares at the price of $72.33 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Elwell Lesley Lissette now owns 499 shares of Evergy Inc, valued at $578,640 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Evergy Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 8.55%, with 2.60% for asset returns.

Based on Evergy Inc (EVRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.64 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Evergy Inc (EVRG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.