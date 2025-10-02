Eve Holding Inc (EVEX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Eve Holding Inc (NYSE: EVEX) has surged by 7.09% when compared to previous closing price of $3.88, but the company has seen a 4.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that ACHR and EVEX are racing ahead in the eVTOL market, with big partnerships, new milestones, and investor interest fueling 2025 momentum.

Is It Worth Investing in Eve Holding Inc (NYSE: EVEX) Right Now?

EVEX has 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EVEX is 50.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVEX on October 02, 2025 was 1.04M shares.

EVEX’s Market Performance

EVEX’s stock has seen a 4.66% increase for the week, with a 4.66% rise in the past month and a -43.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.06% for Eve Holding Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.67% for EVEX stock, with a simple moving average of -12.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVEX

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVEX reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for EVEX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2024.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to EVEX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

EVEX Trading at -11.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +9.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVEX rose by +5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.90. In addition, Eve Holding Inc saw 28.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EVEX

The total capital return value is set at -1.1%. Equity return is now at value -320.52%, with -79.89% for asset returns.

Based on Eve Holding Inc (EVEX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.97. The debt to equity ratio resting at 11.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -25.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$133.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Eve Holding Inc (EVEX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.