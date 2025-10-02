Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Viavi Solutions Inc’s (VIAV) Stock

The stock of Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) has seen a 3.90% increase in the past week, with a 11.31% gain in the past month, and a 23.22% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for VIAV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.02% for VIAV stock, with a simple moving average of 20.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) is above average at 83.27x. The 36-month beta value for VIAV is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VIAV is 219.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.11% of that float. The average trading volume of VIAV on October 02, 2025 was 2.68M shares.

VIAV stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) has surged by 0.79% when compared to previous closing price of $12.69, but the company has seen a 3.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that The new ONE1600ER module combined with enhancements to the MAP-300 portfolio help customers meet AI-driven demands CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) has expanded the functionality of its award-winning ONE LabPro® testing and validation platform.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIAV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VIAV by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for VIAV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on September 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIAV reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for VIAV stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on August 08th, 2025.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to VIAV, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

VIAV Trading at 13.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +11.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIAV rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.18. In addition, Viavi Solutions Inc saw 41.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIAV starting from BELLUZZO RICHARD, who sold 8,387 shares at the price of $12.63 back on Oct 01 ’25. After this action, BELLUZZO RICHARD now owns 217,154 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc, valued at $105,928 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.57% for the gross margin

The net margin for Viavi Solutions Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 4.76%, with 1.87% for asset returns.

Based on Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $131.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.