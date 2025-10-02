Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Sotera Health Co’s (SHC) Stock

The stock of Sotera Health Co (SHC) has seen a 3.19% increase in the past week, with a 0.19% gain in the past month, and a 39.09% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.20% for SHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.83% for SHC stock, with a simple moving average of 25.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ: SHC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ: SHC) is above average at 193.43x. The 36-month beta value for SHC is also noteworthy at 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SHC is 173.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.06% of that float. The average trading volume of SHC on October 02, 2025 was 1.74M shares.

SHC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ: SHC) has surged by 2.92% when compared to previous closing price of $15.73, but the company has seen a 3.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that CLEVELAND, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC) (the “Company”) today announced the launch of a secondary offering (the “Offering”) of 20,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share. All 20,000,000 shares are being offered for sale by certain affiliates of Warburg Pincus LLC (“Warburg Pincus”) and GTCR LLC (“GTCR”) as selling stockholders. No other entities, and no individuals, are selling shares in the Offering. The Company is not offering any shares in the Offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the Offering. The Company will pay the expenses of the Offering pursuant to its obligations under its Amended and Restated Registration Rights Agreement.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SHC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SHC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $17 based on the research report published on May 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHC reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for SHC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 06th, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to SHC, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 03rd of the previous year.

SHC Trading at 8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHC rose by +3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.90. In addition, Sotera Health Co saw -3.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHC starting from WARBURG PINCUS & CO., who sold 12,000,000 shares at the price of $15.11 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, WARBURG PINCUS & CO. now owns 61,822,952 shares of Sotera Health Co, valued at $181,332,000 using the latest closing price.

WARBURG PINCUS & CO., the Director of Sotera Health Co, sold 12,000,000 shares at $15.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05 ’25, which means that WARBURG PINCUS & CO. is holding 61,822,952 shares at $181,332,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sotera Health Co stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 5.14%, with 0.77% for asset returns.

Based on Sotera Health Co (SHC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $442.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Sotera Health Co (SHC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.