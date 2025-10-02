Evaluating the Ups and Downs of MAIA Biotechnology Inc’s (MAIA) Stock

The stock of MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) has seen a 15.29% increase in the past week, with a 19.87% gain in the past month, and a -2.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.99% for MAIA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.81% for MAIA stock, with a simple moving average of 2.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX: MAIA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MAIA is also noteworthy at 0.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MAIA is 23.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.54% of that float. The average trading volume of MAIA on October 02, 2025 was 418.66K shares.

MAIA stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX: MAIA) has surged by 9.04% when compared to previous closing price of $1.66, but the company has seen a 15.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that CHICAGO, IL, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MAIA Biotechnology, Inc., (NYSE American: MAIA) (“MAIA”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted immunotherapies for cancer, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 1,733,766 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.30 per share, in a private placement to accredited investors and a Company director. Each share of common stock is being offered together with a warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $1.57 per share, which price represents the “Minimum Price” as defined under NYSE American Rule 713 (subject to customary adjustments as set forth in the warrants). The warrants are exercisable commencing six-months following issuance and have a term of three years from the issuance date. The securities being sold to the Company director participating in the offering are being issued pursuant to the Company’s 2021 Equity Incentive Plan. The private placement is expected to close on or about October 1, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

MAIA Trading at 14.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +23.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAIA rose by +17.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6060. In addition, MAIA Biotechnology Inc saw -35.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAIA starting from Smith Stan, who purchased 33,333 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Jun 03 ’25. After this action, Smith Stan now owns 1,305,059 shares of MAIA Biotechnology Inc, valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Guerrero Ramiro, the Director of MAIA Biotechnology Inc, purchased 20,000 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on May 08 ’25, which means that Guerrero Ramiro is holding 588,218 shares at $30,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAIA

The total capital return value is set at -3.3%. Equity return is now at value -459.53%, with -140.23% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$16.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

In summary, MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.