Evaluating the Ups and Downs of GFL Environmental Inc’s (GFL) Stock

The stock of GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) has seen a 0.37% increase in the past week, with a -6.14% drop in the past month, and a -3.60% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for GFL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.63% for GFL stock, with a simple moving average of -1.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GFL Environmental Inc (NYSE: GFL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GFL is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GFL is 243.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.35% of that float. The average trading volume of GFL on October 02, 2025 was 1.24M shares.

GFL stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GFL Environmental Inc (NYSE: GFL) has plunged by -1.58% when compared to previous closing price of $47.38, but the company has seen a 0.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-09 that ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, announced today that it sold Superior Waste Industries, LLC, a Shawnee, OK-based environmental services holding company, to GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) in an all-cash transaction.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFL

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to GFL, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on May 23rd of the current year.

GFL Trading at -4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFL rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.93. In addition, GFL Environmental Inc saw 18.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for GFL Environmental Inc stands at -0.24%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value -0.03%, with -0.01% for asset returns.

Based on GFL Environmental Inc (GFL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.2 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In summary, GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.