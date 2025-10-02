Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Fedex Corp’s (FDX) Stock

The stock of Fedex Corp (FDX) has seen a 2.03% increase in the past week, with a 7.04% gain in the past month, and a -0.01% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for FDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.31% for FDX stock, with a simple moving average of 1.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) is above average at 14.10x. The 36-month beta value for FDX is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 2 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for FDX is 216.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. The average trading volume of FDX on October 02, 2025 was 2.06M shares.

FDX stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) has surged by 0.69% when compared to previous closing price of $239.55, but the company has seen a 2.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that Ariel Fleet Holdings will deploy 30 Class 3 and four Class 1 fleet EVs to Advanced Logistics Systems and Springbok Holdlings, both Independent Service Providers for FedEx Corporation who operate in North Carolina and Virginia Ariel Fleet Holdings will deploy 30 Class 3 and four Class 1 fleet EVs to Advanced Logistics Systems and Springbok Holdlings, both Independent Service Providers for FedEx Corporation who operate in North Carolina and Virginia

Analysts’ Opinion of FDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for FDX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FDX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $271 based on the research report published on September 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FDX reach a price target of $243. The rating they have provided for FDX stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on September 17th, 2025.

BNP Paribas Exane gave a rating of “Outperform” to FDX, setting the target price at $270 in the report published on July 03rd of the current year.

FDX Trading at 4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDX rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $231.21. In addition, Fedex Corp saw -11.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDX starting from Ramo Joshua Cooper, who sold 3,610 shares at the price of $232.23 back on Jul 23 ’25. After this action, Ramo Joshua Cooper now owns 7,080 shares of Fedex Corp, valued at $838,361 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fedex Corp stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 14.98%, with 4.70% for asset returns.

Based on Fedex Corp (FDX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $10.49 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Fedex Corp (FDX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.