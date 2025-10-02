Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Cloudflare Inc’s (NET) Stock

The stock of Cloudflare Inc (NET) has seen a -0.23% decrease in the past week, with a 4.33% gain in the past month, and a 16.93% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for NET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.16% for NET stock, with a simple moving average of 36.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NET is also noteworthy at 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 12 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NET is 309.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.33% of that float. The average trading volume of NET on October 02, 2025 was 2.71M shares.

NET stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) has surged by 1.15% when compared to previous closing price of $214.59, but the company has seen a -0.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that NET and COIN join forces to launch the x402 Foundation, aiming to set a new open standard for seamless Internet payments.

Analysts’ Opinion of NET

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NET reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for NET stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 16th, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to NET, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on March 20th of the current year.

NET Trading at 3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +5.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NET fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $219.62. In addition, Cloudflare Inc saw 166.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NET starting from Kramer Douglas James, who sold 9,000 shares at the price of $213.48 back on Oct 01 ’25. After this action, Kramer Douglas James now owns 132,185 shares of Cloudflare Inc, valued at $1,921,310 using the latest closing price.

Hawkins Mark J, the Director of Cloudflare Inc, sold 1,000 shares at $212.83 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01 ’25, which means that Hawkins Mark J is holding 11,990 shares at $212,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cloudflare Inc stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -11.04%, with -2.76% for asset returns.

Based on Cloudflare Inc (NET), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -31.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $65.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at 14.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 41.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Cloudflare Inc (NET) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.