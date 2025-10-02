Evaluating the Ups and Downs of AvidXchange Holdings Inc’s (AVDX) Stock

The stock of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) has seen a 0.30% increase in the past week, with a 0.30% gain in the past month, and a 1.43% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.15% for AVDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.16% for AVDX stock, with a simple moving average of 5.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVDX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AVDX is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AVDX is 183.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. The average trading volume of AVDX on October 02, 2025 was 1.68M shares.

AVDX stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVDX) has surged by 0.10% when compared to previous closing price of $9.95, but the company has seen a 0.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-26 that Layoff fears up 66% YoY for AP pros, but 74% say automation is boosting career security. AvidXchange’s 2025 report reveals how AP teams build resilience.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AVDX by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for AVDX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $8 based on the research report published on March 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to AVDX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

AVDX Trading at 0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.17%, as shares surge +0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDX rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, AvidXchange Holdings Inc saw 22.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDX starting from Cunningham Todd Alan, who sold 62,585 shares at the price of $9.79 back on Jun 10 ’25. After this action, Cunningham Todd Alan now owns 443,410 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc, valued at $612,738 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

0.73% for the gross margin

The net margin for AvidXchange Holdings Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -1.17%, with -0.39% for asset returns.

Based on AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $34.02 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In summary, AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.