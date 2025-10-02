Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (ACAD) Stock

The stock of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) has seen a -0.09% decrease in the past week, with a -17.32% drop in the past month, and a 0.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for ACAD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.65% for ACAD stock, with a simple moving average of 6.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) is above average at 15.96x. The 36-month beta value for ACAD is also noteworthy at 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ACAD is 167.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.77% of that float. The average trading volume of ACAD on October 02, 2025 was 2.03M shares.

ACAD stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) has plunged by -0.47% when compared to previous closing price of $21.34, but the company has seen a -0.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that Acadia Pharmaceuticals stock tumbles 10% after its phase III hyperphagia study failure, but growth remains driven by Nuplazid, Daybue and a robust pipeline.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACAD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ACAD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ACAD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $35 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACAD reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for ACAD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 11th, 2025.

ACAD Trading at -12.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -17.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.51. In addition, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 35.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from Schneyer Mark C., who sold 3,498 shares at the price of $23.65 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Schneyer Mark C. now owns 43,447 shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $82,728 using the latest closing price.

GAROFALO ELIZABETH A., the Director of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc, sold 1,600 shares at $25.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02 ’25, which means that GAROFALO ELIZABETH A. is holding 25,382 shares at $41,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.92% for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 0.22%. The total capital return value is set at 0.26%. Equity return is now at value 33.18%, with 20.77% for asset returns.

Based on Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $100.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.