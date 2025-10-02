Evaluating the Impact of -4.47% Increase on Quest Diagnostics, Inc’s (DGX) Stock

The stock of Quest Diagnostics, Inc (DGX) has seen a -2.54% decrease in the past week, with a 1.89% gain in the past month, and a 3.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for DGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.04% for DGX’s stock, with a 6.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quest Diagnostics, Inc (NYSE: DGX) Right Now?

Quest Diagnostics, Inc (NYSE: DGX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.77x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DGX is 111.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.97% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of DGX was 960.93K shares.

DGX stock’s latest price update

The stock of Quest Diagnostics, Inc (NYSE: DGX) has decreased by -4.47% when compared to last closing price of $190.58.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that DGX teams up with Epic on Project Nova to streamline lab testing, boost efficiency, and enhance patient and provider experiences.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DGX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for DGX by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for DGX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $194 based on the research report published on August 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Redburn Atlantic, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DGX reach a price target of $195. The rating they have provided for DGX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2025.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to DGX, setting the target price at $174 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

DGX Trading at 1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGX fell by -2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $183.98. In addition, Quest Diagnostics, Inc saw 17.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGX starting from PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E, who sold 227 shares at the price of $188.13 back on Sep 26 ’25. After this action, PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E now owns 38,117 shares of Quest Diagnostics, Inc, valued at $42,706 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Quest Diagnostics, Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 13.65%, with 6.33% for asset returns.

Based on Quest Diagnostics, Inc (DGX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.89 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Quest Diagnostics, Inc (DGX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.