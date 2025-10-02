Evaluating the Impact of 1.76% Increase on Karman Holdings Inc’s (KRMN) Stock

The stock of Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN) has seen a 9.80% increase in the past week, with a 36.33% gain in the past month, and a 62.40% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for KRMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.07% for KRMN’s stock, with a 64.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Karman Holdings Inc (NYSE: KRMN) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KRMN is 101.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of KRMN was 1.74M shares.

KRMN stock’s latest price update

The stock of Karman Holdings Inc (NYSE: KRMN) has increased by 1.76% when compared to last closing price of $72.2.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. marketbeat.com reported 2025-09-17 that As of the Sept. 15 close, Karman has notched a nearly 113% return on the year.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRMN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for KRMN by listing it as a “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for KRMN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $100 based on the research report published on September 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to KRMN, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

KRMN Trading at 29.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +37.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.40% upper at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRMN starting from TCFIII Spaceco SPV LP, who sold 23,623,968 shares at the price of $49.00 back on Jul 25 ’25. After this action, TCFIII Spaceco SPV LP now owns 50,450,859 shares of Karman Holdings Inc, valued at $1,157,574,432 using the latest closing price.

Sawhill Stephanie, the Chief Growth Officer of Karman Holdings Inc, sold 62,000 shares at $49.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25 ’25, which means that Sawhill Stephanie is holding 566,939 shares at $3,038,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Karman Holdings Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%.

Based on Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $96.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.