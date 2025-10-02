Evaluating the Impact of 1.17% Increase on Cognex Corp’s (CGNX) Stock

The stock of Cognex Corp (CGNX) has seen a 0.68% increase in the past week, with a 3.52% gain in the past month, and a 39.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for CGNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.52% for CGNX’s stock, with a 30.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ: CGNX) Right Now?

Cognex Corp (NASDAQ: CGNX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 64.14x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for CGNX is 167.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.32% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of CGNX was 2.03M shares.

CGNX stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cognex Corp (NASDAQ: CGNX) has increased by 1.17% when compared to last closing price of $45.3.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that Cognex (CGNX) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGNX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CGNX by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CGNX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $45 based on the research report published on September 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGNX reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for CGNX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 01st, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to CGNX, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

CGNX Trading at 7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNX rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.15. In addition, Cognex Corp saw 13.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGNX starting from DiPalma Sheila Marie, who sold 2,002 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, DiPalma Sheila Marie now owns 8,582 shares of Cognex Corp, valued at $90,090 using the latest closing price.

DiPalma Sheila Marie, the EVP, Employee Services of Cognex Corp, sold 2,000 shares at $45.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08 ’25, which means that DiPalma Sheila Marie is holding 6,582 shares at $90,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognex Corp stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 8.10%, with 6.09% for asset returns.

Based on Cognex Corp (CGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $147.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cognex Corp (CGNX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.