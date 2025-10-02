Evaluating the Impact of -0.24% Increase on ScanTech AI Systems Inc’s (STAI) Stock

The stock of ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI) has seen a -11.91% decrease in the past week, with a 8.95% gain in the past month, and a -36.21% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.30% for STAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.96% for STAI’s stock, with a -74.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ScanTech AI Systems Inc (NASDAQ: STAI) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.89.

The public float for STAI is 56.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.78% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of STAI was 9.00M shares.

STAI stock’s latest price update

The stock of ScanTech AI Systems Inc (NASDAQ: STAI) has decreased by -0.24% when compared to last closing price of $0.41.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that Atlanta, GA, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (the “Company” or “ScanTech AI”) (Nasdaq: STAI), a developer of advanced AI-powered CT scanning systems, today announced it has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025.

STAI Trading at -17.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares surge +8.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAI fell by -11.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4311. In addition, ScanTech AI Systems Inc saw -96.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAI starting from SEAPORT GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMEN, who sold 115,000 shares at the price of $0.51 back on Sep 19 ’25. After this action, SEAPORT GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMEN now owns 16,427,973 shares of ScanTech AI Systems Inc, valued at $58,374 using the latest closing price.

SEAPORT GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMEN, the 10% Owner of ScanTech AI Systems Inc, sold 110,000 shares at $0.95 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30 ’25, which means that SEAPORT GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMEN is holding 16,542,973 shares at $104,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.42% for the present operating margin

0.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for ScanTech AI Systems Inc stands at -42.45%. The total capital return value is set at 367.58%.

Based on ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI), the company’s capital structure generated -0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1189.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$10.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.