Estrella Immunopharma Inc’s (ESLA) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ESLA stock has gone up by 12.97%, with a monthly gain of 25.23% and a quarterly surge of 52.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.27% for Estrella Immunopharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.48% for ESLA’s stock, with a 31.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Estrella Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ESLA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ESLA is at 0.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ESLA is 10.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.35% of that float. The average trading volume for ESLA on October 02, 2025 was 25.55K shares.

ESLA stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Estrella Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ESLA) has surged by 16.52% when compared to previous closing price of $1.15, but the company has seen a 12.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that EMERYVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESLA) (“Estrella” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing CD19 and CD22-targeted ARTEMIS® T-cell therapies to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the second cohort of its dose escalation study of Phase I/II STARLIGHT-1 trial for EB103, a CD19-redirected ARTEMIS® T-cell therapy to treat patients with Advanced B-Cell Non-Hodgkin’s Ly.

ESLA Trading at 34.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.26%, as shares surge +24.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESLA rose by +12.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1215. In addition, Estrella Immunopharma Inc saw 12.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ESLA

The total capital return value is set at 1.98%. Equity return is now at value -314.60%, with -324.86% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$8.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Estrella Immunopharma Inc (ESLA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.