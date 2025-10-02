Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE: ELS)’s stock price has increased by 0.44% compared to its previous closing price of $60.7. However, the company has seen a 1.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-10 that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS ) BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference September 10, 2025 12:45 PM EDT Company Participants Marguerite Nader – CEO & Non-Independent Vice Chairman Paul Seavey – Executive VP & CFO Patrick Waite – President & COO Conference Call Participants Jana Galan – BofA Securities, Research Division Presentation Jana Galan Research Analyst Welcome to Bank of America’s 2025 Global Real Estate Conference. I’m Jana Galan, and I cover the residential REITs at BofA.

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE: ELS) Right Now?

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE: ELS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.00x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ELS is 188.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of ELS was 1.72M shares.

ELS’s Market Performance

The stock of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) has seen a 1.85% increase in the past week, with a 2.42% rise in the past month, and a -1.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for ELS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.48% for ELS’s stock, with a -4.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ELS by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for ELS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $67 based on the research report published on July 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELS reach a price target of $67.50. The rating they have provided for ELS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 15th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ELS, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on April 08th of the current year.

ELS Trading at 0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELS rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.68. In addition, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc saw -13.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELS starting from Seavey Paul, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $64.72 back on May 07 ’25. After this action, Seavey Paul now owns 78,162 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, valued at $647,172 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.31% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc stands at 0.25%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 23.16%, with 6.46% for asset returns.

Based on Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $731.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.