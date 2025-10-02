Entegris Inc (ENTG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG)’s stock price has increased by 1.62% compared to its previous closing price of $92.46. However, the company has seen a 0.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 247wallst.com reported 2025-08-26 that Key Points in This Article: Stanley Druckenmiller averaged 30% annual returns at Duquesne Capital with no down years, cementing his legendary status.

Is It Worth Investing in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) Right Now?

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 48.30x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ENTG is 150.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.67% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of ENTG was 2.71M shares.

ENTG’s Market Performance

The stock of Entegris Inc (ENTG) has seen a 0.50% increase in the past week, with a 14.67% rise in the past month, and a 8.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for ENTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.02% for ENTG’s stock, with a 6.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENTG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ENTG by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ENTG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $85 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENTG reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $119. The rating they have provided for ENTG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 16th, 2024.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to ENTG, setting the target price at $143 in the report published on August 01st of the previous year.

ENTG Trading at 11.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +18.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.47. In addition, Entegris Inc saw -18.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Rice Susan G., the SVP, Global Human Resources of Entegris Inc, sold 8,858 shares at $79.84 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13 ’25, which means that Rice Susan G. is holding 56,912 shares at $707,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for Entegris Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 8.08%, with 3.52% for asset returns.

Based on Entegris Inc (ENTG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $915.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Entegris Inc (ENTG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.