enGene Holdings Inc (ENGN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of enGene Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ENGN) has increased by 11.27% when compared to last closing price of $6.83.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that BOSTON & MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–enGene Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ENGN, "enGene" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage, non-viral genetic medicines company, today reported the grant of inducement equity awards to four newly-hired employees, including Hussein Sweiti, M.D., MSc, Chief Medical Officer, with a grant date of September 30, 2025. The inducement award for Dr. Sweiti consists of a non-qualified stock option to purchase an aggregate 600,000 of the Company's common shares.

Is It Worth Investing in enGene Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ENGN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ENGN is at -0.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ENGN is 21.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.21% of that float. The average trading volume for ENGN on October 02, 2025 was 166.15K shares.

ENGN’s Market Performance

ENGN’s stock has seen a 8.88% increase for the week, with a 58.33% rise in the past month and a 103.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.14% for enGene Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.66% for ENGN’s stock, with a 54.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENGN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ENGN by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for ENGN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $26 based on the research report published on February 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENGN reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for ENGN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 14th, 2025.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to ENGN, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on November 27th of the previous year.

ENGN Trading at 55.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.81%, as shares surge +56.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENGN rose by +8.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.30. In addition, enGene Holdings Inc saw 25.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENGN starting from Forbion Growth Opportunities F, who purchased 561,797 shares at the price of $8.90 back on Oct 30 ’24. After this action, Forbion Growth Opportunities F now owns 3,032,430 shares of enGene Holdings Inc, valued at $4,999,993 using the latest closing price.

Forbion Growth Opportunities F, the 10% Owner of enGene Holdings Inc, purchased 11,844 shares at $6.55 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07 ’24, which means that Forbion Growth Opportunities F is holding 2,469,833 shares at $77,531 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

27.09% for the present operating margin

-0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for enGene Holdings Inc stands at -89.77%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value -43.95%, with -36.97% for asset returns.

Based on enGene Holdings Inc (ENGN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -11.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$52.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 759.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, enGene Holdings Inc (ENGN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.