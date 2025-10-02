Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC) has jumped by 0.85% compared to previous close of $12.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that OLD GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the “Company”) today announced that it has priced its previously announced offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.375% senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) through certain of its subsidiaries (such subsidiaries, the “Issuers”). The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Issuers and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company. The offering is expected to close on.

Is It Worth Investing in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC) Right Now?

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EFC is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for EFC is 96.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EFC on October 02, 2025 was 1.27M shares.

EFC’s Market Performance

EFC’s stock has seen a 0.93% increase for the week, with a -3.61% drop in the past month and a 0.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for Ellington Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.60% for EFC’s stock, with a 1.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EFC by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for EFC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EFC reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for EFC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to EFC, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 09th of the previous year.

EFC Trading at -1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFC rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.30. In addition, Ellington Financial Inc saw 0.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EFC starting from Vranos Michael W, who sold 14,361 shares at the price of $12.58 back on Oct 15 ’24. After this action, Vranos Michael W now owns 153,998 shares of Ellington Financial Inc, valued at $180,647 using the latest closing price.

Vranos Michael W, the Co-Chief Investment Officer of Ellington Financial Inc, sold 14,000 shares at $12.48 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14 ’24, which means that Vranos Michael W is holding 168,359 shares at $174,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.75% for the present operating margin

0.86% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ellington Financial Inc stands at 0.45%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 8.81%, with 0.88% for asset returns.

Based on Ellington Financial Inc (EFC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.9 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 8.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $403.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 37.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 50.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.